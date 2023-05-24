Data: U.S. Census Bureau, National Association of Realtors; Chart: Axios Visuals

You have to fish where the fish are. So, would-be homebuyers are casting their lines in the market for new homes.

Driving the news: Sales of newly built homes jumped a surprising 4% in April, to an annual rate of 683,000.

Sales volumes are roughly back to their pre-COVID levels — and are up 11.8% over last year.

On the flip side, sales of existing homes are down 23% from last year.

Why it matters: It shows the new housing market has gotten a lift from frustrated buyers facing slim pickings of existing homes.

Context: The surge in mortgage rates over the last year has left a logjam in the existing home market.

Demand is down as higher rates made buying houses less affordable to a lot of people.

But higher rates have also pushed supply down — as homeowners who might have moved are reluctant to give up the low rate on their mortgages.

The result: Prices for existing homes — the vast majority of homes in the U.S. — have remained stubbornly high. Sales activity is way down.

Meanwhile, the market for newly built homes is a bit more flexible.

Since no one is living in the newly built home, no one has to give up a super-low mortgage rate to move.

Between the lines: Homebuilders also appear more willing to cut prices in order to move their inventory of houses.

So far this year, the median price of a new home is down 12%, compared to a 6% increase for existing homes.

In the latest survey from the National Association of Home Builders, 30% of respondents said they had cut prices in April.

What they're saying: "The improving rate of new home sales is a reflection of the high levels of inventories of new homes compared to existing homes," wrote Richard de Chazal, macro analyst with brokerage firm William Blair.

"Homebuilders are stuck with excess supply and are increasingly being forced to offer more aggressive incentives to clear the market," he wrote.

The bottom line: For homebuyers looking for a break, it seems to make a lot of sense to take a look at the market for newly built houses.