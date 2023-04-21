Homebuying activity slows as "For sale" signs dwindle

Data: FactSet, National Association of Realtors; Note: Includes single-family homes, townhomes, condos and co-ops; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The spring homebuying season got off to a piddling start in March.

Why it matters: The mismatch between housing supply and demand — and the surging prices that resulted — is a lingering side effect of the COVID crisis on the economy.

Driving the news: Sales of existing homes, the vast majority of the houses sold in the U.S., dropped 2.4% in March, compared to the prior month, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The number of homes sold dove 22% from March of last year.

Meanwhile, the median sale price of a house was nearly $376,000 — that's inched down by about 1% compared with a year ago, but it's still nearly 40% higher than at the end of 2019, just before the pandemic

The big picture: It's hard to buy a house if there aren't many available. And there aren't.

With just 2.6 months' worth of existing homes for sale, inventory remains near some of the lowest levels on record.

The high cost of taking out a new mortgage has kept many homeowners from selling the homes that they previously financed at rock-bottom rates. (These high rates are also keeping some first-time buyers on the sidelines.)

What they're saying: "What still hasn't changed is the amount of existing home inventory out there. That remains very limited," Jessica Hansen, VP of investor relations at homebuilder D.R. Horton, said on a Thursday earnings call.