Note: Data is as of January of each year. Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pipeline for new apartments in old office buildings is filling up fast.

Why it matters: Converting unloved, underused office space is a key part of many big cities' plans to adapt to the post-COVID era. It helps solve two problems at once — putting empty space to use and creating much-needed housing.

State of play: Over 55,000 new apartments are expected from conversions right now, quadruple what it was in 2021, according to RentCafe's latest annual report on the topic, out Monday.

"Over the last four years, we've seen extraordinary growth in the conversion of office buildings into living spaces," the report authors write.

