Utah teen athlete faces threats after state official posted photos questioning her gender

Portrait of Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline. Image via USBE

Utah state school board member Natalie Cline is under fire after posting photos of a high school basketball player, questioning her gender and prompting threats against the girl.

Why it matters: Anti-transgender fervor is escalating in Utah, where lawmakers have passed laws restricting sports participation, health care and, most recently, bathroom access.

Driving the news: Cline, an elected member of the Utah State School Board, posted the photos Tuesday on Facebook, inciting a dogpile of comments identifying the girl, criticizing her appearance.

  • The girl is now under police protection, the Salt Lake Tribune reports, as Granite School District ramps up security at her school.
  • Cline removed the post Wednesday after she learned the girl was not transgender and posted a statement arguing "it is normal to pause and wonder if people are what they say they are because of the push to normalize transgenderism in our society."

The other side: The student's parents told KSL-TV they want Cline to resign.

What they're saying: "To look at someone's outer appearance and make an assumption … based on the way someone looks I don't think is appropriate," the 16-year-old's mother said.

Context: The wave of anti-trans sentiment in Utah has raised alarm that the state's new bathroom ban will lead to similar judgments and attacks based on whether someone appears to be gender-conforming.

The latest: Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued a joint rebuke late Wednesday, urging the Utah State Board of Education to "hold her accountable."

Yes, but: The board has no authority to remove a member.

Catch up fast: It is not the first time Cline's social media posts have prompted threats against schools.

  • In 2021, Davis School District upped security after she posted a photo of a pride flag at a church facility adjacent to Layton High School. A former North Ogden City Council candidate shared a screengrab, telling his followers: "Time to get our muskets."
  • The board issued a formal reprimand then, accusing her of "inciting hate speech."

Flashback: The board cleared Cline of wrongdoing last year after investigating complaints that she:

  • accused schools of supporting child sex trafficking and
  • allegedly questioned the gender identity of a USBE staffer during a public presentation.

Of note: Cline did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

