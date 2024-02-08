Utah teen athlete faces threats after state official posted photos questioning her gender
Utah state school board member Natalie Cline is under fire after posting photos of a high school basketball player, questioning her gender and prompting threats against the girl.
Why it matters: Anti-transgender fervor is escalating in Utah, where lawmakers have passed laws restricting sports participation, health care and, most recently, bathroom access.
Driving the news: Cline, an elected member of the Utah State School Board, posted the photos Tuesday on Facebook, inciting a dogpile of comments identifying the girl, criticizing her appearance.
- The girl is now under police protection, the Salt Lake Tribune reports, as Granite School District ramps up security at her school.
- Cline removed the post Wednesday after she learned the girl was not transgender and posted a statement arguing "it is normal to pause and wonder if people are what they say they are because of the push to normalize transgenderism in our society."
The other side: The student's parents told KSL-TV they want Cline to resign.
- Equality Utah, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, also called for her resignation.
What they're saying: "To look at someone's outer appearance and make an assumption … based on the way someone looks I don't think is appropriate," the 16-year-old's mother said.
Context: The wave of anti-trans sentiment in Utah has raised alarm that the state's new bathroom ban will lead to similar judgments and attacks based on whether someone appears to be gender-conforming.
The latest: Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued a joint rebuke late Wednesday, urging the Utah State Board of Education to "hold her accountable."
Yes, but: The board has no authority to remove a member.
Catch up fast: It is not the first time Cline's social media posts have prompted threats against schools.
- In 2021, Davis School District upped security after she posted a photo of a pride flag at a church facility adjacent to Layton High School. A former North Ogden City Council candidate shared a screengrab, telling his followers: "Time to get our muskets."
- The board issued a formal reprimand then, accusing her of "inciting hate speech."
Flashback: The board cleared Cline of wrongdoing last year after investigating complaints that she:
- accused schools of supporting child sex trafficking and
- allegedly questioned the gender identity of a USBE staffer during a public presentation.
Of note: Cline did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
