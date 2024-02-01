Share on email (opens in new window)

Black History Month is here, and we put together a local event guide to honor and celebrate the contributions of Black Americans throughout February.

Of note: Visit links for the exact time and ticket information.

Between the lines: As of Wednesday — the same week Utah banned DEI initiatives — the website for the state office for multicultural affairs is still linked to an obsolete calendar of Black History events from last year.

So this list is your best bet for Salt Lake events.

Festivals, markets and live performances

Feb. 1: SLCC Poetry Slam at the Oak Room, Taylorsville Redwood Campus

Feb. 3: Strength in Shades Black-owned business market at Publik Roasting Company, 975 S. West Temple

Feb. 8: Support Black Business Day pop-up shops at the Student Center, SLCC Taylorsville Redwood Campus

Feb. 13: Black Love poetry reading at the U of U's Kahlert Village

Feb. 16: Black Excellence Gala at the Edison House, 335 S. 200 West

Feb. 20: Queer Legacy of the Harlem Renaissance features a Utah Black History Museum presentation, art walkthrough, music and poetry slam at the U of U's Union Ballroom East

Feb. 21: Poetic Justice annual open mic at the U of U's Union theater

Feb. 22: Multicultural Fashion Extravaganza at the Student Center, SLCC Taylorsville Redwood Campus

Feb. 24: Black Excellence fair with youth performances, family activities and barbecue

Film screenings

Feb. 4: "I Am Not Your Negro" at the Broadway Centre Cinemas

Feb. 7: "The Holly" followed by a Q&A with director Julian Rubinstein at The City Library

Feb. 8: "Moonlight" with a panel discussion at the U of U's Union theater

Feb. 8: "Little Richard: I Am Everything" at Brewvies Cinema Pub

Feb. 9: "Woman King" with a post-film discussion at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts

Feb. 11: "Time" at the Broadway Centre Cinemas

Feb. 18: "Love and Basketball" at the Broadway Centre Cinemas

Feb. 23: "Dope" screening and discussion at the U of U's Unity Lounge

Feb. 25: "Ganja and Hess" at the Broadway Centre Cinemas

Feb. 29: "Love and Basketball," this time at the U of U's Unity Lounge, followed by the Utes basketball game.

The nonprofit Living Color Utah is selling fundraiser tickets to the game, with half of the proceeds supporting the group's diversity and inclusivity efforts.

Panels and lectures

Feb. 13: "Black and Dating in Salt Lake City Live" at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts

Feb. 14: "Reframing the Conversation: 50 Years of Hip-Hop's Influence on the Culture and Social Movements" panel at the U of U's Hinckley Caucus Room

Feb. 14: African American Read-In at the Student Center, SLCC Taylorsville Redwood Campus

Feb. 20: "Belonging Neither Here Nor There: The question of second-generation Haitians in the Bahamas" lecture at Utah Valley University

Feb. 28: "Black in Gaming" panel featuring prominent game developers and students and alumni with the U of U's gaming program in a virtual event

Other art and history exhibits and activities

All month: "Black Soldiers of Utah" at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center's Crescent Gallery in West Valley City

All month: "Shades of Expression" at the Urban Arts Gallery at the Gateway

Artist reception during the Feb. 16 gallery stroll

Feb. 3–March 10: "Black History & Contemporary Voices" exhibit featuring 10 Utah artists and poster display via The Smithsonian Museum at The Leonardo

Feb. 9: "Sip and Learn" about America's Black bartenders at Cocktail Collective, 824 S. 400 West, B128

Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28: Honoring Black History art classes, South Salt Lake Community Center Co-Op, 2530 S. 500 East

Feb. 14: Help digitize Frederick Douglass' correspondence for the Library of Congress at the U of U's Black Cultural Center

Feb. 16: "Sip and Learn" about Black-owned breweries and distilleries at Cocktail Collective, 824 S. 400 West, B128

Feb. 17: "Sip and Learn" about mixology legend Cato Alexander at Cocktail Collective, 824 S. 400 West, B128