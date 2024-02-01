Celebrate Black History Month in Utah
Black History Month is here, and we put together a local event guide to honor and celebrate the contributions of Black Americans throughout February.
Of note: Visit links for the exact time and ticket information.
Between the lines: As of Wednesday — the same week Utah banned DEI initiatives — the website for the state office for multicultural affairs is still linked to an obsolete calendar of Black History events from last year.
- So this list is your best bet for Salt Lake events.
Festivals, markets and live performances
Feb. 1: SLCC Poetry Slam at the Oak Room, Taylorsville Redwood Campus
Feb. 3: Strength in Shades Black-owned business market at Publik Roasting Company, 975 S. West Temple
Feb. 8: Support Black Business Day pop-up shops at the Student Center, SLCC Taylorsville Redwood Campus
Feb. 13: Black Love poetry reading at the U of U's Kahlert Village
Feb. 16: Black Excellence Gala at the Edison House, 335 S. 200 West
Feb. 20: Queer Legacy of the Harlem Renaissance features a Utah Black History Museum presentation, art walkthrough, music and poetry slam at the U of U's Union Ballroom East
Feb. 21: Poetic Justice annual open mic at the U of U's Union theater
Feb. 22: Multicultural Fashion Extravaganza at the Student Center, SLCC Taylorsville Redwood Campus
Feb. 24: Black Excellence fair with youth performances, family activities and barbecue
Film screenings
Feb. 4: "I Am Not Your Negro" at the Broadway Centre Cinemas
Feb. 7: "The Holly" followed by a Q&A with director Julian Rubinstein at The City Library
Feb. 8: "Moonlight" with a panel discussion at the U of U's Union theater
Feb. 8: "Little Richard: I Am Everything" at Brewvies Cinema Pub
Feb. 9: "Woman King" with a post-film discussion at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts
Feb. 11: "Time" at the Broadway Centre Cinemas
Feb. 18: "Love and Basketball" at the Broadway Centre Cinemas
Feb. 23: "Dope" screening and discussion at the U of U's Unity Lounge
Feb. 25: "Ganja and Hess" at the Broadway Centre Cinemas
Feb. 29: "Love and Basketball," this time at the U of U's Unity Lounge, followed by the Utes basketball game.
- The nonprofit Living Color Utah is selling fundraiser tickets to the game, with half of the proceeds supporting the group's diversity and inclusivity efforts.
Panels and lectures
Feb. 13: "Black and Dating in Salt Lake City Live" at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts
Feb. 14: "Reframing the Conversation: 50 Years of Hip-Hop's Influence on the Culture and Social Movements" panel at the U of U's Hinckley Caucus Room
Feb. 14: African American Read-In at the Student Center, SLCC Taylorsville Redwood Campus
Feb. 20: "Belonging Neither Here Nor There: The question of second-generation Haitians in the Bahamas" lecture at Utah Valley University
Feb. 28: "Black in Gaming" panel featuring prominent game developers and students and alumni with the U of U's gaming program in a virtual event
Other art and history exhibits and activities
All month: "Black Soldiers of Utah" at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center's Crescent Gallery in West Valley City
All month: "Shades of Expression" at the Urban Arts Gallery at the Gateway
- Artist reception during the Feb. 16 gallery stroll
Feb. 3–March 10: "Black History & Contemporary Voices" exhibit featuring 10 Utah artists and poster display via The Smithsonian Museum at The Leonardo
Feb. 9: "Sip and Learn" about America's Black bartenders at Cocktail Collective, 824 S. 400 West, B128
Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28: Honoring Black History art classes, South Salt Lake Community Center Co-Op, 2530 S. 500 East
Feb. 14: Help digitize Frederick Douglass' correspondence for the Library of Congress at the U of U's Black Cultural Center
Feb. 16: "Sip and Learn" about Black-owned breweries and distilleries at Cocktail Collective, 824 S. 400 West, B128
Feb. 17: "Sip and Learn" about mixology legend Cato Alexander at Cocktail Collective, 824 S. 400 West, B128
