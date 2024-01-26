A Utah bill that would upend diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at public universities, colleges and government agencies is on its way to the governor's desk.

The latest: The bill, co-sponsored by state Rep. Katy Hall (R-South Ogden) and state Sen. Keith Grover (R-Provo), received final passage in the Utah House in a 60-14 party-line vote on Friday — 15 days after the measure was introduced.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R), who has referred to DEI hiring practices as "bordering on evil," is expected to sign the bill into law.

Context: DEI programs in higher ed are designed to close college attainment gaps among historically underrepresented groups, including people of color, LGBTQ+ students, people with disabilities and veterans.

Opponents of the bill have argued the measure would harm underrepresented students, who see lower college attainment rates than white students, per the National Center for Education Statistics.

Details: H.B. 261 would dismantle DEI programs by turning them into "student success" offices that include and support "all students."

The bill would prohibit DEI workshops for students and government employees.

Between the lines: Utah's fast-moving bill comes on the heels of the Florida Board of Education announcing a new rule this month that bars public colleges and universities from spending state and federal dollars on DEI initiatives.

The restriction is a result of a 2023 law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Zoom out: DEI has become a lightning rod among Republicans, who claim such initiatives sow racial discord and create division.

In a statement this month, Hall said the measure "aims to support all students and faculty while promoting an environment of free, diverse and open opinions."

More than 20 states last year considered measures banning DEI.

Yes, but: Polling has shown DEI initiatives are popular among Americans in the workplace and in higher ed.

The other side: Utah's legislation has drawn widespread scrutiny from Democratic state lawmakers, who dressed in black on Thursday to demonstrate their sorrow over its likely passage. They demanded Cox to veto the bill.

"The unintended consequences of this bill cannot be overlooked," said state Sen. Karen Kwan (D-Taylorsville) during floor debate this week, per the Utah News Dispatch.

"It risks dismantling essential support systems and creating a void for students who rely on the safe spaces. And as representatives of our diverse constituents, we must consider that potential harm."

Of note: A spokesperson for the Utah System of Higher Education, made up of the state's 16 public universities and colleges, on Friday told Axios Salt Lake City they had not taken a position on the bill.

