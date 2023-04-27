Student-created video games trade joysticks for hoses and gearshifts
From spraying children with a hose to demolishing a ghost town, a multiverse of experiences is coming to life in video games created by Utah students.
What's happening: Students in the University of Utah's video game development program unveiled their creations Wednesday in the school's first in-person expo since the pandemic began.
- Students designed controllers for in-person use, themed to the game and, in some cases, wielded to enact mechanics a conventional joystick or gamepad can't do, instructor Ryan Bown told Axios.
Details: For example, players use a motion-sensing compass to guide a character through a castle in "Maze Compass," a time-travel puzzle game that follows a romance plot.
- In "Demolition Gang," two partners share control of a digger and have to work together to shift levers adjusting the machine's speed, direction and boom arm to knock down buildings in a mining ghost town.
- "Voodoo Management" uses a poppet-shaped controller to eliminate office workers' distractions and raise productivity.
Erin's thought bubble: My fave was "Get Off My Lawn!" — a target-shooting game in which the player aims a hose nozzle controller to spray animated children who trespass and throw toys around a residential yard.
- Yes, and: You have to spray while using a rocking chair outfitted with motion sensors; if you stop rocking to focus your aim, the screen goes black because you must be taking a "nap."
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.