Why some Salt Lake City millennials are moving back home

Data: U.S. Census via IPUMS. Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Nearly 13% of Salt Lake City metro millennials lived with their parents in 2022, Axios' Erin Davis reports from the latest census figures.

That's compared with the national average of 15.8%.

Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs and are returning to their childhood bedrooms.

The number of Americans ages 25–34 living at home has jumped over 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.

What's happening: Younger generations may be staying home to save on expenses like rent or for a future down payment, says Adina Dragos, research analyst at RentCafe, an apartment search website.

More young adults may also choose to care for family members, Dragos tells Axios.

Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials from buying homes, often with family help.

Nearly 55% of millennials (ages 27–42) owned a home in 2023, up from 52% in 2022, according to a new Redfin report.

Meanwhile, Gen Z's (19–26) homeownership rate stagnated at just over 26%.

What we're watching: Those who move out might find rent is a lot more expensive than a few years ago, even as price increases slowed last year.

It's one reason why renters are feeling badly about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by the Harris Poll.

