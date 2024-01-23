Utah Republicans endorse Trump after DeSantis suspends campaign

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump looks on during a campaign event on Dec. 19 in Waterloo, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Now that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is out of the presidential race, some Utah Republicans have announced their picks to face President Biden on Election Day.

Driving the news: Former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and the son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch, Brent Hatch, two candidates running to succeed U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney endorsed former President Trump last Sunday as their party's presidential nominee.

The other side: Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and first lady Abby Cox this month threw their support behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Flashback: U.S. Sen. Mike Lee endorsed Trump earlier in January.

Meanwhile, Romney said voting for a Democrat in 2024 would be "an upgrade" from Trump.

What we're watching: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a moderate Republican facing reelection in Utah's gubernatorial race this year, has not yet endorsed a candidate in the presidential race.

Cox's campaign manager did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Details: Cox's Republican challengers — former Utah Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgensen and state Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) — have expressed their support for Trump.