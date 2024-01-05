Jan 5, 2024 - News

Former Utah GOP chair Carson Jorgensen jumps into governor's race

Former state Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgensen launched his campaign Thursday to run in this year's gubernatorial race.

What he's saying: ​​Jorgensen said he's "a strong common sense conservative who's not going to weaken on any of his principles," in a Deseret News interview Thursday.

Details: Jorgensen, a sixth-generation sheep rancher, will face incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox and state Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) in the GOP primary in June.

Flashback: As party chair, Jorgensen criticized Cox's leadership in 2022 after the first-term governor vetoed a bill that would ban transgender girls from competing in school sports that matched their gender identity.

  • Jorgensen unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Chris Stewart for his seat in 2020.
