Local Utah festivals, concerts and events happening in 2024
If one of your New Year's resolutions was to get out of the house more, here's a sweeping collection of local festivals, concerts and events slated for 2024.
📽️ Jan. 18-28: Sundance Film Festival
🎿 Jan. 23: The Summit by Outdoor Retailer
⛷️ Feb. 1-3: Intermountain Health Freestyle International Ski World Cup
🐰 Feb. 21: Bad Bunny "Most Wanted Tour"
⛸️ Feb. 29-March 3: Disney on Ice: "Frozen" and "Encanto"
🎭 Feb. 24: Bill Burr Live
🍀 March 16: St. Patrick's Day Parade
🎤 April 5: Tim McGraw "Standing Room Only Tour"
🙏 April 6-7: General Conference
🎭 April 4: Chelsea Handler "Little Big B---- Tour"
🎤 April 28: Luis Miguel concert
💻 May 1-3: Qualtrics X4 Summit
🎸 May 10-12: Kilby Court Block Party
🎉 May 17-19: Living Traditions Festival
🎤 May 28: Bleachers concert
🎉 June 8: Utah Asian Festival
🎶 June 14-15: Utah Blues Festival
🏕️ June 17-19: Outdoor Retailer summer market
🎨 June 28-30: Utah Arts Festival
🎸 July 11: Blink 182 "One More Time Tour"
🤠 July 24: Days of '47 Parade
🏃♀️ July 24: Deseret News Marathon
🧵 Aug. 9-11: Craft Lake City DIY Fest
🏆 Sept. 5-15: Utah State Fair
🦸 Sept. 26-28: FanX
🙏 Oct. 5-6: General Conference
🏂 Nov. 6-8: Outdoor Retailer winter market
🎤 Dec. 6-7: Zach Byran "The Quittin' Time Tour"
🎄 Dec. 12-14: Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert at Temple Square
