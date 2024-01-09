Local Utah festivals, concerts and events happening in 2024

Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023, in Indio, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to get out of the house more, here's a sweeping collection of local festivals, concerts and events slated for 2024.

📽️ Jan. 18-28: Sundance Film Festival

🎿 Jan. 23: The Summit by Outdoor Retailer

⛷️ Feb. 1-3: Intermountain Health Freestyle International Ski World Cup

🐰 Feb. 21: Bad Bunny "Most Wanted Tour"

⛸️ Feb. 29-March 3: Disney on Ice: "Frozen" and "Encanto"

🎭 Feb. 24: Bill Burr Live

🍀 March 16: St. Patrick's Day Parade

🎤 April 5: Tim McGraw "Standing Room Only Tour"

🙏 April 6-7: General Conference

🎭 April 4: Chelsea Handler "Little Big B---- Tour"

🎤 April 28: Luis Miguel concert

💻 May 1-3: Qualtrics X4 Summit

🎸 May 10-12: Kilby Court Block Party

🎉 May 17-19: Living Traditions Festival

🎤 May 28: Bleachers concert

🎉 June 8: Utah Asian Festival

🎶 June 14-15: Utah Blues Festival

🏕️ June 17-19: Outdoor Retailer summer market

🎨 June 28-30: Utah Arts Festival

🎸 July 11: Blink 182 "One More Time Tour"

🤠 July 24: Days of '47 Parade

🏃‍♀️ July 24: Deseret News Marathon

🧵 Aug. 9-11: Craft Lake City DIY Fest

🏆 Sept. 5-15: Utah State Fair

🦸 Sept. 26-28: FanX

🙏 Oct. 5-6: General Conference

🏂 Nov. 6-8: Outdoor Retailer winter market

🎤 Dec. 6-7: Zach Byran "The Quittin' Time Tour"

🎄 Dec. 12-14: Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert at Temple Square