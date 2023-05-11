Sundance Film Festival announces 2024 dates
The 40th annual Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 18-28, 2024, the nonprofit behind the event announced Thursday.
Details: The Park City-based independent film festival, founded by Robert Redford in 1981, will occur in person with a "robust selection" of movies rolled out online.
- Online showings for the festival were offered after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go virtual in 2021.
The intrigue: This will be Eugene Hernandez's first time leading the event as the festival's director and head of public programming.
- He was the previous director of the New York Film Festival.
Flashback: Buzzy flicks from last year's festival include "Cassandro," a biographical film on the gender-bending Mexican luchador; "Magazine Dreams," a drama centered around an amateur bodybuilder; and "Infinity Pool," a horror movie that follows a couple on vacation involved in a tragic accident.
- "Fair Play," a financial thriller, sold to Netflix for $20 million last year, per Variety — one of the biggest deals out of the festival.
The latest: To date, nearly 40% of the feature films available for purchase during last year’s festival have had distribution deals announced.
What's next: Movie projects can be submitted through FilmFreeway starting today.
