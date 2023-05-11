Sundance Film Festival announces 2024 dates

Share on email (opens in new window)

The 40th annual Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 18-28, 2024, the nonprofit behind the event announced Thursday.

Details: The Park City-based independent film festival, founded by Robert Redford in 1981, will occur in person with a "robust selection" of movies rolled out online.

Online showings for the festival were offered after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go virtual in 2021.

The intrigue: This will be Eugene Hernandez's first time leading the event as the festival's director and head of public programming.

He was the previous director of the New York Film Festival.

Flashback: Buzzy flicks from last year's festival include "Cassandro," a biographical film on the gender-bending Mexican luchador; "Magazine Dreams," a drama centered around an amateur bodybuilder; and "Infinity Pool," a horror movie that follows a couple on vacation involved in a tragic accident.

"Fair Play," a financial thriller, sold to Netflix for $20 million last year, per Variety — one of the biggest deals out of the festival.

The latest: To date, nearly 40% of the feature films available for purchase during last year’s festival have had distribution deals announced.

What's next: Movie projects can be submitted through FilmFreeway starting today.