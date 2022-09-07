Eugene Hernandez named first Latino director of Sundance Film Festival
Eugene Hernandez was announced Wednesday as the Sundance Film Festival's next director and head of public programming.
- He's the first Latino director to hold the position in the film festival's 44-year history.
Details: Hernandez, who is the current festival director of the New York Film Festival, is slated to lead the 2024 Park City-based event.
- He's also the former co-founder and editor-in-chief of the indie-film publication Indiewire and has more than 25 years of experience in the film and media industry.
What they're saying: "Nearly 30 years ago, looking for direction and curious, I went to the Sundance Film Festival for the first time. I immediately connected with its mission, and it changed my life," Hernandez said in a statement, adding he was ready for the challenge.
- "I'm so pleased to have him serve as our new Festival Director, helping to support a new generation of artists, and taking us into the next decade of Sundance's story," Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford said in a statement.
Flashback: Tabitha Jackson stepped down as director in June. She led the festival through two virtual years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The 2023 festival will be led by Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente and Kim Yutani, director of programming.
What's next: Ticket packages will be announced later this month.
