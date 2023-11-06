About 5% of Utahns — or nearly 200,000 — have rolled up their sleeves for the updated COVID-19 vaccines released in September, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Why it matters: COVID-19 cases in Utah are expected to climb as colder temperatures and upcoming holidays drive more indoor gatherings, Rich Lakin, DHHS immunization director, told Axios.

Threat level: Unvaccinated Utahns are nearly three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their vaccinated counterparts, according to state data.

Getting inoculated lessens the severity and length of a COVID-19 infection, Lakin said.

The big picture: Just 7% of U.S. adults had received the new shots as of last month, per a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention national survey.

Government health officials have pointed to patient confusion, supply delays and vaccine apathy for the low uptake.

Details: The new vaccine is designed to protect against the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a dominant variant seen this year.

Meanwhile, a new dominant variant HV.1 has emerged, but health experts say the latest vaccine should offer protection against new strains.

What they're saying: "I just don't think that people feel that it's something that they need to get right now," Lakin said.

"I don't think they feel like the severity of the illness is worse than like the common cold."

Reality check: COVID-19 is far deadlier than the common cold.

Of note: Utah's vaccine rate is likely an undercount because the state does not require vaccinations to be reported to the state registry, he said.

The latest: DHHS is currently running a campaign to persuade Utahns aged 60 or above to talk to their doctors about staying up to date with their vaccines, including the COVID shot, this fall and winter.

The $395,000 campaign is being covered by federal dollars.

Be smart: Utahns interested in getting a shot can make appointments at their local pharmacies, or health care providers — or contact their local health department.