Data: Utah Department of Health and Human Services; Chart: Axios Visuals

COVID is spiking in Utah just before an improved vaccine is made available later this month.

Driving the news: New COVID hospital admissions were up 57% last week, according to data released this weekend by state health officials.

The average total number of hospital patients diagnosed with COVID rose 32%.

While no wastewater testing sites showed high enough concentrations of the virus to be considered "elevated," more than 45% saw levels rise to an intermediate "watch" status.

Yes, but: Current hospitalizations in Utah are only about a third what they were this time last year, according to state data.

The intrigue: The fall spike comes just before the release of an updated vaccine that is better tailored to the dominant variant, EG.5.

The new vaccine is expected to be available in mid-September, the CDC confirmed last week.

Why it matters: Compared to earlier variants, EG.5 is more able to escape antibodies generated in response to previous infections and vaccines.

That makes the new, targeted vaccine particularly important.

Reality check: While EG.5 is slippery, it isn't particularly severe. The World Health Organization deemed it a "low" public health risk at a global level.

The big picture: Although the new vaccine should help control the virus' spread, public health experts have noted that other protections are petering out.