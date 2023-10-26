Share on email (opens in new window)

Alyssa Naeher of the United States warms up during a USWNT training Monday in Sandy. Photo: Brad Smith/ISI Photos, USSF via Getty

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is in town!

They're playing Colombia tonight in an international friendly at America First Field.

Why it matters: It's the first USWNT match in Sandy since the Utah Royals' return was announced this spring.

An international match here could help reignite enthusiasm for women's soccer before the Royals return to the pitch next year.

Catch up quick: The Royals pro women's club was sold in 2020 and moved to Kansas City, Kansas, after then-owner Dell Loy Hansen faced allegations of racist language and sexism.

The Royals announced their return as an expansion team in March. Real Salt Lake co-owners David Blitzer and Ryan Smith said bringing back the Royals was part of their plan when they acquired RSL in January 2022.

Context: The Royals were exceptionally popular among Utah fans during their 2018-2020 seasons.

They were one of just two teams in the National Women's Soccer League to average more than 10,000 fans per game, KSL-TV reported.

Details: The U.S. women underperformed at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, losing in the round of 16, Axios San Diego's Kate Murphy reports. In August, interim coach Twila Kilgore took over for Vlatko Andonovski, who resigned from his post.

Meanwhile, Colombia made history winning its group and first-ever knockout match that sent the team to the quarterfinals.

Both teams have qualified for the 2024 Olympics in France.

The U.S. is 3rd in FIFA rankings, while Colombia is 22nd, its highest-ever ranking.

The intrigue: The USWNT roster for tonight's game includes veteran center back Becky Sauerbrunn, who missed the World Cup due to injury.