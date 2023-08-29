The U.S. Women's National Team in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo: Richard Callis/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The U.S. Women's National Team will play Colombia in San Diego this fall in an international friendly on the heels of a historic 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Driving the news: The teams are set to face off on Oct. 29 at 5:30pm at Snapdragon Stadium, the home field for USWNT and San Diego Wave FC stars Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma.

Of note: Team USA has played eight games in San Diego over the years, but this will be the first at Snapdragon.

Why it matters: The game is part of a lineup of international soccer matches Snapdragon Stadium has hosted this year, further solidifying its standing as a soccer destination.

Snapdragon also secured the National Women's Soccer League Championship slated for November.

State of play: The former world champion U.S. women are coming off a disappointing run at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, which ended with a loss in the round of 16 and the resignation of their head coach.

Meanwhile, Colombia made history winning its group and first-ever knockout match that sent the team to the quarterfinals.

The intrigue: The October game will serve as preparation for both teams who have already qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.

Of note: USWNT and San Diego Wave players have shown their support of Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed by Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales during Spain's World Cup gold medal ceremony.

