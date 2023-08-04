San Diego Wave to take on rival Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium
As the U.S. women's national team looks to defend its title in the 2023 Women's World Cup, you can watch world-class soccer right here without crossing the Pacific.
Driving the news: The San Diego Wave take on rival Angel City FC in the final game of the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday.
Why it matters: The Wave, led by star forward Alex Morgan, is proving to be a force in the National Women’s Soccer League.
- In its inaugural season last year, the Wave broke attendance records, competed for the top spot in the league and made it to the semifinals in the playoffs.
- The NWSL is also on the rise as its attendance, season ticket sales and sponsorship revenue have grown, with more expansion teams and bigger media deals on the horizon.
Take it in: Watch the Wave play at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley for a fun night out with your friends and kids this summer and fall.
- Arrive early for tailgate activities, grab a can of the new signature La Ola Dragon Fruit hard kombucha and sit in the supporter section behind the goal for a guaranteed good time.
Of note: Five Wave players are abroad with their national teams for the World Cup.
- Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma for the U.S.
- Kailen Sheridan for Canada
- Sofia Jakobsson for Sweden
- Emily Van Egmond for Australia
Yes, but: There's plenty of young talent on the field, including U.S Youth National Team star Jaedyn Shaw, 18, who’s been a critical piece of the Wave’s success.
- Melanie Barcenas, a 15-year-old San Diego native who was the youngest player ever signed by an NWSL team, could also see the field.
- Taylor Kornieck, a San Diego Surf alum who competed for a USWNT World Cup roster spot, is also a key player up top for The Wave.
