Snapdragon Stadium is a magnet for soccer in San Diego

Snapdragon Stadium hosted an international friendly between Wrexham A.F.C and Manchester United, which fielded a team of mostly young players. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Wrexham A.F.C. beat Manchester United in a friendly match at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium Tuesday night, but the sold-out game was also a big win for the city.

Why it matters: Hosting the iconic English Premier League club is reflective of San Diego's status as a soccer city that's on the rise.

Of note: San Diego was one of the top 10 U.S. cities for viewership of the 2022-23 Premier League season that ended in May, Soccer Insider reported.

Between the lines: Snapdragon is fundamental to the sport's local growth, as the home field for the San Diego Wave and the city's future Major League Soccer team.

The venue, which saw record-breaking attendance for women's soccer last fall, also played a key role in securing the Man U-Wrexham game.

What they're saying: "This is why we built the stadium," SDSU athletic director JD Wicker told Axios.

Wicker met with MLS staff to understand how to get the stadium "soccer-ready" at professional and international levels when it opened, he said.

The architects behind MLS stadiums in Los Angeles and Austin designed Snapdragon.

Zoom out: It's because of this stadium that San Diego has landed other top-tier matches, including the U.S. Men's National Team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July and the 2023 NWSL championship happening this fall.

Flashback: Snapdragon was also an attractive setting for Man U's preseason U.S. tour, given the club's global branding partnership with San Diego-based Qualcomm.

The stadium is named for Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors that power smartphones.

Qualcomm sponsored the tour and cleared hurdles to cement the deal, including rescheduling an overlapping concert and easing concerns about the stadium's capacity.

What's next: Snapdragon will host another international friendly between San Diego Loyal SC and Borussia Dortmund Thursday night. Tickets are available starting at $50.