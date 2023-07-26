Snapdragon Stadium is a magnet for soccer in San Diego
Wrexham A.F.C. beat Manchester United in a friendly match at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium Tuesday night, but the sold-out game was also a big win for the city.
Why it matters: Hosting the iconic English Premier League club is reflective of San Diego's status as a soccer city that's on the rise.
- Of note: San Diego was one of the top 10 U.S. cities for viewership of the 2022-23 Premier League season that ended in May, Soccer Insider reported.
Between the lines: Snapdragon is fundamental to the sport's local growth, as the home field for the San Diego Wave and the city's future Major League Soccer team.
- The venue, which saw record-breaking attendance for women's soccer last fall, also played a key role in securing the Man U-Wrexham game.
What they're saying: "This is why we built the stadium," SDSU athletic director JD Wicker told Axios.
- Wicker met with MLS staff to understand how to get the stadium "soccer-ready" at professional and international levels when it opened, he said.
- The architects behind MLS stadiums in Los Angeles and Austin designed Snapdragon.
Zoom out: It's because of this stadium that San Diego has landed other top-tier matches, including the U.S. Men's National Team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July and the 2023 NWSL championship happening this fall.
Flashback: Snapdragon was also an attractive setting for Man U's preseason U.S. tour, given the club's global branding partnership with San Diego-based Qualcomm.
- The stadium is named for Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors that power smartphones.
- Qualcomm sponsored the tour and cleared hurdles to cement the deal, including rescheduling an overlapping concert and easing concerns about the stadium's capacity.
What's next: Snapdragon will host another international friendly between San Diego Loyal SC and Borussia Dortmund Thursday night. Tickets are available starting at $50.
