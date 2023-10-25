Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw (right) at USWNT training in Utah. Photo: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF via Getty Images

Three San Diego Wave FC players will be on their home turf when the U.S. Women's National Team plays Colombia in an international friendly at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

Why it matters: San Diego is a thriving soccer city with a lineup of international soccer matches, its top-seeded women's team hosting the NWSL championship and excitement around the incoming MLS Club.

Of note: Team USA has played eight games in San Diego over the years, but this will be the first at Snapdragon.

State of play: Dozens of NWSL players were called up to their respective national teams this month to compete in international friendlies that are taking place in the middle of the NWSL playoffs.

Four NWSL teams are competing in the semifinals on Nov. 5., including San Diego, which earned home field advantage.

Thirteen players from those teams are on the USWNT, including the Wave's Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw.

Catch up quick: The U.S. women underperformed at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, losing in the round of 16. In August, interim coach Twila Kilgore took over for Vlatko Andonovski, who resigned from his post.

Meanwhile, Colombia made history winning its group and first-ever knockout match that sent the team to the quarterfinals.

Both teams have qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The U.S. is 3rd in FIFA rankings, while Colombia is 22nd, its highest-ever ranking.

The intrigue: The USWNT roster for this game includes veteran center back Becky Sauerbrunn, who missed the World Cup due to injury.

Newcomers 18-year-old midfielder Olivia Moultrie and Shaw could earn their first senior national team appearances.

What's next: The team plays Colombia in Utah Thursday and tickets start at $25 for Sunday's game in San Diego at 2:30pm.