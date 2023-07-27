58 mins ago - Sports
SnapSan Diego Loyal faces Dortmund at Snapdragon Stadium
It's a big week for soccer in San Diego.
Driving the news: The San Diego Loyal SC will face its first European opponent when German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund comes to Snapdragon Stadium Thursday night.
- As the fourth international game in San Diego this summer, the event strengthens Snapdragon's identity as an enticing soccer venue.
- The match follows a dramatic win by Wrexham AFC over Manchester United that set a stadium attendance record with 34,248 fans Tuesday.
What we're watching: Dortmund and U.S. national team midfielder Gio Reyna traveled for the preseason tour, but it's unclear if he'll play due to injury.
Between the lines: This is a big moment for the Loyal, the USL Championship club that made its professional debut in 2020.
- The team's future was in question with the impending arrival of a new Major League Soccer club.
- Yes, but: They "aren't going anywhere," chairman and owner Andrew Vassiliadis assured fans in May.
Details: The game kicks off at 7:30pm and tickets are still available.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.