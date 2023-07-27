58 mins ago - Sports

It's a big week for soccer in San Diego.

Driving the news: The San Diego Loyal SC will face its first European opponent when German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund comes to Snapdragon Stadium Thursday night.

  • As the fourth international game in San Diego this summer, the event strengthens Snapdragon's identity as an enticing soccer venue.
  • The match follows a dramatic win by Wrexham AFC over Manchester United that set a stadium attendance record with 34,248 fans Tuesday.

What we're watching: Dortmund and U.S. national team midfielder Gio Reyna traveled for the preseason tour, but it's unclear if he'll play due to injury.

Between the lines: This is a big moment for the Loyal, the USL Championship club that made its professional debut in 2020.

Details: The game kicks off at 7:30pm and tickets are still available.

