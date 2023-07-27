Share on email (opens in new window)

It's a big week for soccer in San Diego.

Driving the news: The San Diego Loyal SC will face its first European opponent when German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund comes to Snapdragon Stadium Thursday night.

As the fourth international game in San Diego this summer, the event strengthens Snapdragon's identity as an enticing soccer venue.

The match follows a dramatic win by Wrexham AFC over Manchester United that set a stadium attendance record with 34,248 fans Tuesday.

What we're watching: Dortmund and U.S. national team midfielder Gio Reyna traveled for the preseason tour, but it's unclear if he'll play due to injury.

Between the lines: This is a big moment for the Loyal, the USL Championship club that made its professional debut in 2020.

The team's future was in question with the impending arrival of a new Major League Soccer club.

Yes, but: They "aren't going anywhere," chairman and owner Andrew Vassiliadis assured fans in May.

Details: The game kicks off at 7:30pm and tickets are still available.