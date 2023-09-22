Share on email (opens in new window)

It's the last day of summer, which means it's time to name the winner of our guessing game:

How many days reached 100° in Salt Lake City?

Catch up quick: After the record- (and soul-) crushing summer of 2022, we approached June 21 with trepidation.

Temps reached 100° on 31 days from June 21 to Sept. 20 last year, with 34 100-plus days for the whole year.

The previous record was 21 days, in 1994 and 1960.

The latest: This summer brought 13 days at or above 100°.