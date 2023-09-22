1 hour ago - News

Lucky 13: Salt Lake's 100°-day count drops sharply in 2023

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a thermometer being shattered.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

It's the last day of summer, which means it's time to name the winner of our guessing game:

  • How many days reached 100° in Salt Lake City?

Catch up quick: After the record- (and soul-) crushing summer of 2022, we approached June 21 with trepidation.

  • Temps reached 100° on 31 days from June 21 to Sept. 20 last year, with 34 100-plus days for the whole year.
  • The previous record was 21 days, in 1994 and 1960.

The latest: This summer brought 13 days at or above 100°.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more