Lucky 13: Salt Lake's 100°-day count drops sharply in 2023
It's the last day of summer, which means it's time to name the winner of our guessing game:
- How many days reached 100° in Salt Lake City?
Catch up quick: After the record- (and soul-) crushing summer of 2022, we approached June 21 with trepidation.
- Temps reached 100° on 31 days from June 21 to Sept. 20 last year, with 34 100-plus days for the whole year.
- The previous record was 21 days, in 1994 and 1960.
The latest: This summer brought 13 days at or above 100°.
- Twelve of those came during the third-hottest July on record, with an average temperature of 85.3°.
