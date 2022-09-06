Utah's heat wave is getting worse and crushing records

Utah's ongoing heat wave has obliterated temperature records and could negatively affect our health if we're not careful

Driving the news: Most of Utah is under a heat advisory through Wednesday, with temperatures in Salt Lake City expected to reach 104° Tuesday and 105° Wednesday.

Southern Utah is getting hit even harder as temps are projected to reach 110° in Zion National Park and 105° at Lake Powell.

By the numbers: This heat wave is unlike anything Salt Lake City has seen before.

High temps had broken records for seven consecutive days as of Monday. The next-longest streak of record highs was just four days, which last happened in February 2015.

September has never exceeded 100° before this year. Monday's high of 104° is the new high for the month.

Of note: With temps in triple digits for a week, we're also on track to tie the record for consecutive days with highs in the 100s — 10 days, which was set in July 2003.

But this year it's happening in meteorological fall.

The big picture: The heat wave comes on the heels of Salt Lake's hottest summer on record, with an average temperature of 81.5 degrees in June, July and August.

Temps have reached at least 100° 32 days so far this year. The previous record was 21 days, in 1994 and 1960.

The record temps are persisting at high altitudes, too — 64° at about 10,000 feet on Sunday, compared to a previous record of 61°.

That shows "how strong and anomalous this area of high pressure is," the National Weather Service tweeted.

Stay safe: Utahns are advised to stay indoors 10am–4pm, drink lots of water, and seek shelter in a public "cool zone" (like a library or senior center) if you don't have a safe place to go.