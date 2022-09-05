One of the West's worst-ever September heat waves is bringing a prolonged period of record-shattering temperatures to at least a half-dozen states this week.

The big picture: In California, monthly and all-time temperature records will be threatened starting today and lasting into the coming weekend.

As of Monday morning, about 46 million people in six states were under excessive heat warnings or advisories. It is likely that in many of these locations, the warnings will be extended through the end of the week.

“This is the worst September heat wave in Western USA history no doubt,” tweeted Maximiliano Herrera, a weather historian, on Saturday night, based then on forecasts and early records.

Heat waves are becoming more common, more intense and longer lasting due to human-caused global warming from the burning of fossil fuels. Some studies, in fact, have shown that extreme heat events would have been virtually impossible without the climate change component.

Threat level: The combination of the heat's severity, duration and lack of overnight temperature relief make this an extremely dangerous event from a public health perspective.

In large parts of California, overnight lows will remain at least 20°F above average for this time of year, not falling below 80°F.

Death Valley, California, one of the hottest locations on Earth, may tie or exceed its all-time September record of 125°F, and could meet or beat the global record for September, which is 126°F.

This could happen as soon as today, with several more chances this week.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Los Angeles referred to the heat on Sunday as a "Kiln-like environment," with numerous locations away from the immediate coast surpassing 100°F.

The Weather Service forecast office in Sacramento is forecasting "very high" heat risk through Friday, before conditions may ease some this weekend. The NWS is calling this event "record-setting, both in magnitude and duration."

By the numbers:

102°F: High in Great Falls, Montana, on Sept. 3, setting a monthly record.

High in Great Falls, Montana, on Sept. 3, setting a monthly record. 104°F: High temperature in Reno on Sunday, a preliminary monthly record that could be surpassed in coming days.

High temperature in Reno on Sunday, a preliminary monthly record that could be surpassed in coming days. 103°F: High temperature in Salt Lake City on Sept. 3, a monthly record. The city may tie its record for the most consecutive 100-degree days on record, with 10.

High temperature in Salt Lake City on Sept. 3, a monthly record. The city may tie its record for the most consecutive 100-degree days on record, with 10. 115°F: Forecast high temperature in Sacramento on Tuesday. This would break the city's all-time high for any month, as well as its September record.

94°F: Forecast high in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, which is about 20°F above average for the date.

Of note: Heat records have extended into parts of Canada, as well. And it's not just the high temperatures at the surface. Temperatures aloft, at about 10,000 feet above the surface, are also setting records. This indicates the unusual intensity of this heat event.

Context: An expansive, intense area of high pressure, known more colloquially as a heat dome, is parked over the West. This is causing sinking air, which boosts temperatures, stifles cloud cover and squelches widespread rainfall.

Computer model simulation showing the intense heat dome parked across the West on Sept. 7, 2022. (Weatherbell.com)

Between the lines: The state faces mounting electricity demand today and tomorrow, with the operator of the electrical grid calling on residents to conserve energy particularly between the hours of 4 and 10 p.m. ET.

“We are facing a load forecast of 48,817 megawatts and energy deficits between 2,000 and 4,000 megawatts for Monday," said ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer in a Sept. 4 statement. She said this would result "In the highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far this summer.“

This is the ISO's sixth-straight Flex Alert, and it adds an extra hour to previous days' energy demand management strategies.

During those hours, residents are being urged to cut down on their use of air conditioning by setting higher temperatures in homes (to 78°F), and electrical appliances to help avoid rotating outages. Such alerts may be required through Friday, California ISO stated.

What's next: The heat wave is also raising wildfire risks, with red flag warnings in effect throughout the West and parts of the Pacific Northwest. The heat makes it more difficult for firefighters to combat any fires that do start, given the heat-related threats to their own health.

