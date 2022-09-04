California wildfires rage as scorching heat wave continues

Thousands of people in Northern California have been affected and more than 100 homes burned as two wildfires continue to burn in Siskiyou County, near the Oregon border.

Driving the news: An intense heat dome has sparked what could be, in many parts of the West, the longest-lasting heat wave of the summer with record-breaking temperatures.

The heat wave is likely to break daily, monthly and even all-time records across the region and poses a challenge to the electrical grids.

"This is the worst September heat wave in Western USA history no doubt," weather historian Maximiliano Herrera tweeted on Saturday.

State of play: Excessive heat warnings are in effect for large swaths of California, with temperatures expected to peak on Monday and Tuesday and highs continuing through the week, the National Weather Service Sacramento tweeted on Sunday.

The Sacramento Valley could see temperatures 108-115°F this week, NWS tweeted.

Two fires — the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire — have been burning in Siskiyou County since Friday, per the Washington Post.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency in Siskiyou County to help "support the response to the rapidly-spreading Mill Fire."

A number of other fires continue to burn throughout California and the risk for new fires remains high. The Border 32 Fire in San Diego County has burned 4,438 Acres as of Sunday morning and is 80% contained while the Route Fire in Los Angeles County has burned 5,208 acres to date and is 91% contained.

The big picture: As of Sunday morning, the Mill Fire has burned 4,254 acres and is 25% contained, according to CalFire.

The Mountain Fire has burned 6,451 acres and is 5% contained, according to another CalFire update Sunday morning.

The fires have destroyed at least 100 homes and continue to threaten hundreds more, the Sacramento Bee reported, noting that at least three people have been injured in the Mill Fire.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office on Friday issued evacuation orders for residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood.

The Mill and Mountain Fires are coming on the back of the McKinney Fire last month, which also burned through Siskiyou County and became the state's largest wildfire of the year.

Context: Studies show that human-caused climate change is a key factor in wildfire risk.

Research indicates that heat waves such as this one are becoming more intense, frequent and longer lasting due to global warming.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: This fire along with other blazes in the West are igniting during a record-shattering heat wave that has already set milestones for the hottest temperatures seen during September.