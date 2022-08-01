California's McKinney Fire, located near the Oregon border, has burned nearly 55,500 acres of land and conditions on Monday were ripe for continued fire spread.

Why it matters: The McKinney Fire is the state's largest wildfire so far this year and has prompted evacuation orders and a state of emergency declaration in California's Siskiyou County.

At least two people were discovered dead on Sunday in a vehicle that had been burned in the fire's path, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning.

The big picture: As of Monday morning, the fire had grown to 55,493 acres and remained 0% contained, according to an update from Cal Fire.

Areas of Northern California where the fire is burning are under a red flag warning through Tuesday evening due to anticipated thunderstorms that will bring "abundant lightning" and "gusty thunderstorm winds ," the National Weather Service said on Monday.

the National Weather Service said on Monday. These storms may also cause sudden, gusty winds that may pose a danger to firefighters, the NWS warns.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Climate change is increasing extreme fire weather days in the West, and is leading to larger wildfires throughout the region as well.

Nine of California's top 10 largest wildfires have occurred since 2010.

One study published last year found that wildfires in the West nearly doubled the area burned between the 1984 to 2000 period when compared to 2001 to 2018, a trend it attributed mainly to human-caused global warming.

In photos

The charred remnants of a car that burned in the community of Klamath River, which burned in the McKinney Fire, in Klamath National Forest, northwest of Yreka, California, on July 31. Photo: David Mcnew/AFP via Getty Images

A kitten singed whiskers that survived the McKinney Fire hides in rocks in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California, on July 31. Photo: David Mcnew/AFP via Getty Images

Flames burn to the Klamath River during the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California, on July 31. Photo: David Mcnew/AFP via Getty Images