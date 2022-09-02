Death Valley expected to break September record
Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, may break its all-time record for September this upcoming weekend.
What we're watching: The heat at Death Valley could be so strong that temperatures might tie or break the planet's record high for the month as well.
The big picture: Death Valley temperatures could hit 124 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Models are showing a range of 123°-126°F.
- The location's record for September is 123°F, while it's 126°F for the planet, per the Washington Post.
Of note: Death Valley holds the world record for hottest temperature ever at 134°F, which was measured back in 1913.
Driving the news: A heat dome with high atmospheric pressure has been lingering over the Southwest, raising temperatures above normal, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.
Threat level: The hot temperatures could last for several days, sizzling states such as Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Utah, Freedman notes.
- The National Weather Service has issued an "excessive heat warning" until Sept. 6.
Context: Studies show climate change is worsening extreme weather events and causing heat waves to become more frequent and longer-lasting.
