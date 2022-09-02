Skip to main content
Death Valley expected to break September record

Herb Scribner
The World's Tallest Thermometer.
A photo of the World's Tallest Thermometer in Baker, Calif. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon//AFP via Getty Images

Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, may break its all-time record for September this upcoming weekend.

What we're watching: The heat at Death Valley could be so strong that temperatures might tie or break the planet's record high for the month as well.

The big picture: Death Valley temperatures could hit 124 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Models are showing a range of 123°-126°F.

  • The location's record for September is 123°F, while it's 126°F for the planet, per the Washington Post.

Of note: Death Valley holds the world record for hottest temperature ever at 134°F, which was measured back in 1913.

Driving the news: A heat dome with high atmospheric pressure has been lingering over the Southwest, raising temperatures above normal, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

Threat level: The hot temperatures could last for several days, sizzling states such as Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Utah, Freedman notes.

Context: Studies show climate change is worsening extreme weather events and causing heat waves to become more frequent and longer-lasting.

