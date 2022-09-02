Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, may break its all-time record for September this upcoming weekend.

What we're watching: The heat at Death Valley could be so strong that temperatures might tie or break the planet's record high for the month as well.

The big picture: Death Valley temperatures could hit 124 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Models are showing a range of 123°-126°F.

The location's record for September is 123°F, while it's 126°F for the planet, per the Washington Post.

Of note: Death Valley holds the world record for hottest temperature ever at 134°F, which was measured back in 1913.

Driving the news: A heat dome with high atmospheric pressure has been lingering over the Southwest, raising temperatures above normal, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

Threat level: The hot temperatures could last for several days, sizzling states such as Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Utah, Freedman notes.

The National Weather Service has issued an "excessive heat warning" until Sept. 6.

Context: Studies show climate change is worsening extreme weather events and causing heat waves to become more frequent and longer-lasting.

