Thousands of customers were without power in the San Francisco Bay Area Monday night due to the intensifying record heat wave that's hitting much of the U.S. West this week, per NBC Bay Area.

By the numbers: But nearly 75,000 customers were without power in California on Monday night, according to poweroutage.us.

Driving the news: Californian officials declared a power grid emergency earlier Monday due to the threats posed by the extreme heat.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), which runs the state's power grid, issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 on Monday evening.

Details: Pacific Gas and Electric Company said a transformer in the Bay Area city of San Jose blew on Sunday night after days of blistering heat.

On Monday night, there were reports of widespread outages in the Bay Area city of Livermore, according to local reporters.

