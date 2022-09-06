A wildfire near Hemet, California, killed at least two people and wounded another as the blaze exploded in size during the historic heat wave that's engulfing much of the U.S. West, per Cal Fire.

By the numbers: The Fairview Fire grew by 500 acres one hour after igniting some 80 miles east of Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. By the evening it had grown to 700 acres and was 5% contained.

Riverside County officials have issued evacuation orders for areas under threat from the blaze that Cal Fire said has destroyed at least seven and damaged several others.

