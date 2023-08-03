Salt Lake City saw record-breaking temperatures in July

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Salt Lake City had one of its hottest Julys on record, per the National Weather Service.

By the numbers: The average temperature for the month was 85.3°F. It tied July 2017 for the third-hottest July in SLC on record.

The highest daily temperature recorded last month was 106°F.

Why it matters: Heat waves are among the most dangerous weather hazards, per Climate Central.

Extreme heat can take a toll on our bodies and cognitive function.

Between the lines: This summer's record-breaking, deadly temperatures in Arizona and worldwide would have been "virtually impossible" without human-driven climate change, according to new data published last month.

Flashback: SLC recorded its hottest July ever last year, breaking a previous record set in 2021.

The average temperature last July peaked at 87.3°F. In 2021, it was 85.7°F.

Be smart: Showering before bed and eating fruits and vegetables that contain water can help keep you from overheating.