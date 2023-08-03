Salt Lake City saw record-breaking temperatures in July
Salt Lake City had one of its hottest Julys on record, per the National Weather Service.
By the numbers: The average temperature for the month was 85.3°F. It tied July 2017 for the third-hottest July in SLC on record.
- The highest daily temperature recorded last month was 106°F.
Why it matters: Heat waves are among the most dangerous weather hazards, per Climate Central.
- Extreme heat can take a toll on our bodies and cognitive function.
Between the lines: This summer's record-breaking, deadly temperatures in Arizona and worldwide would have been "virtually impossible" without human-driven climate change, according to new data published last month.
Flashback: SLC recorded its hottest July ever last year, breaking a previous record set in 2021.
- The average temperature last July peaked at 87.3°F. In 2021, it was 85.7°F.
Be smart: Showering before bed and eating fruits and vegetables that contain water can help keep you from overheating.
- The Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homeless lists cooling centers on its website.
