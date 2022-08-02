2 hours ago - News
Salt Lake City just had its hottest July. Here's how to stay cool
For the second year in a row, Salt Lake City reported July as its hottest month on record, according to data from the National Weather Service.
- We endured 18 days of temperatures reaching triple digits.
Why it matters: Extreme heat can take a toll on our bodies and our brains, Axios' Eric Pandey reports.
- Multiple studies show high temperatures can impact our cognitive functions and lead to a decrease in reaction time, confusion and a decline in productivity.
- In extreme cases, heatstroke symptoms include loss of consciousness, seizures and even death.
Here's what you can do to stay cool this summer:
1. Cool down before going to bed
- Take a cold shower before you go to sleep.
- Freezing your sheets and pillowcases before you snooze can also help.
2. Eat your water
- We all know it's critical to drink water during a heatwave. You can also get hydrated by eating fruits and vegetables that contain water like watermelon, cucumber, strawberries, lettuce and oranges.
3. Visit a cooling center
- Salt Lake County provides dozens of cooling centers for residents to escape the heat, including in all eight branches of the Salt Lake City Public Library.
- You can find an interactive map of the cool centers here.
4. Leave the spandex behind
- Wearing loose-fitting clothing will allow your skin to breathe and sweat, which cools you down.
Our pro tip: Sleep on your friend's couch in an emergency.
- Kim's thought bubble: When I lived in Sacramento, California, my AC broke on a day that was expected to reach 110 degrees. So, I phoned a friend with an AC and slept on her couch.
