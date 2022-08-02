2 hours ago - News

Salt Lake City just had its hottest July. Here's how to stay cool

Kim Bojórquez
Illustration of a thermometer shaped like an upwards arrow, with the mercury rising.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

For the second year in a row, Salt Lake City reported July as its hottest month on record, according to data from the National Weather Service.

  • We endured 18 days of temperatures reaching triple digits.

Why it matters: Extreme heat can take a toll on our bodies and our brains, Axios' Eric Pandey reports.

Here's what you can do to stay cool this summer:

1. Cool down before going to bed
  • Take a cold shower before you go to sleep.
  • Freezing your sheets and pillowcases before you snooze can also help.
2. Eat your water
3. Visit a cooling center
  • Salt Lake County provides dozens of cooling centers for residents to escape the heat, including in all eight branches of the Salt Lake City Public Library.
  • You can find an interactive map of the cool centers here.
4. Leave the spandex behind
  • Wearing loose-fitting clothing will allow your skin to breathe and sweat, which cools you down.

Our pro tip: Sleep on your friend's couch in an emergency.

  • Kim's thought bubble: When I lived in Sacramento, California, my AC broke on a day that was expected to reach 110 degrees. So, I phoned a friend with an AC and slept on her couch.
