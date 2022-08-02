Salt Lake City just had its hottest July. Here's how to stay cool

For the second year in a row, Salt Lake City reported July as its hottest month on record, according to data from the National Weather Service.

We endured 18 days of temperatures reaching triple digits.

Why it matters: Extreme heat can take a toll on our bodies and our brains, Axios' Eric Pandey reports.

Multiple studies show high temperatures can impact our cognitive functions and lead to a decrease in reaction time, confusion and a decline in productivity.

In extreme cases, heatstroke symptoms include loss of consciousness, seizures and even death.

Here's what you can do to stay cool this summer:

1. Cool down before going to bed

Take a cold shower before you go to sleep.

Freezing your sheets and pillowcases before you snooze can also help.

2. Eat your water

We all know it's critical to drink water during a heatwave. You can also get hydrated by eating fruits and vegetables that contain water like watermelon, cucumber, strawberries, lettuce and oranges.

3. Visit a cooling center

Salt Lake County provides dozens of cooling centers for residents to escape the heat, including in all eight branches of the Salt Lake City Public Library.

You can find an interactive map of the cool centers here.

4. Leave the spandex behind

Wearing loose-fitting clothing will allow your skin to breathe and sweat, which cools you down.

Our pro tip: Sleep on your friend's couch in an emergency.