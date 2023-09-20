Rendering of a stadium proposed for North Temple Street in Salt Lake City. Image: Courtesy of Big League Utah

Now that the Oakland A's and Tampa Bay Rays have each announced new ballpark plans, all eyes are on Major League Baseball's expansion aspirations.

Why it matters: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in June after the A's and Rays reached stadium deals that the league would "put together an expansion committee and start talking internally first, about the issues associated with expansion," Forbes reported.

Driving the news: The Larry H. Miller Company, which owns the Salt Lake Bees, launched a campaign in April to attract an MLB team, proposing a new stadium on the west side.

Portland and Nashville are also campaigning for a team. Other potential candidates include Charlotte, North Carolina, and Montreal.

Between the lines: Portland is considered Salt Lake City's biggest rival for an expansion team to plant in the West.