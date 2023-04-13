Rendering of a stadium proposed for North Temple Street in Salt Lake City. Image: Courtesy of Big League Utah

Salt Lake City wants to become the next home to a Major League Baseball team, with a stadium proposed on North Temple.

Driving the news: A consortium led by Gail Miller and the Larry H. Miller Company — owners of the Salt Lake Bees and former owners of the Utah Jazz — launched the Big League Utah campaign Wednesday to attract an MLB expansion team.

The stadium and other amenities would be built on 100 mostly empty acres owned by Rocky Mountain Power southwest of the Utah State Fairpark.

State of play: Multiple cities have recently made overtures to the MLB, long expected to expand from 30 to 32 teams, while the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics may relocate.

With Las Vegas considered the As' likeliest new home, Portland is probably Salt Lake's main competition for an expansion team in the West.

Other contenders include Nashville, Montreal and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Catch up quick: The Miller Company has been in talks with MLB leadership for about a year, CEO Steve Starks said at the campaign launch.

"Based on those conversations … we have reason to believe that we are a very viable candidate city," Starks said.

Threat level: SLC's bid brings formidable advantages, according to public officials and business leaders who spoke Wednesday.

Utah's population has grown rapidly in recent years, and it is the youngest state.

SLC has the highest median income of possible expansion cities, said Gov. Spencer Cox, which is “important to the MLB."

The location is already served by light rail and is a 15-minute drive from the airport, while Utah is a central "crossroads" between existing MLB cities, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall told Axios.

The other side: Portland has been pitching an MLB franchise since 2018, with investor commitments of at least $1.3 billion and $150 million in state funds set aside for expansion fees, The Athletic reported in January.

Starks did not disclose cost estimates for the Utah proposal or how much the Miller Company and other partners plan to invest.

Of note: Big League Utah unveiled the proposal a day after the University of Utah announced plans for a $35 million baseball stadium to replace the team's home field at Smith's Ballpark, which the Bees are vacating next year.

The Miller Company is building a new stadium for the Bees in South Jordan. That shouldn't hurt SLC's bid, Starks said, since five other MLB markets have Triple-A teams.

An MLB stadium would not preclude a women's sports facility at the Smith's Ballpark site, which the city plans to redevelop, Mendenhall said.

What we're watching: It's unclear what, if any, public funding would go to an MLB team.

Mendenhall said she's had "zero conversations" with the project organizers about stadium funding.

Cox told the Salt Lake Tribune that tax increment financing is on the table, along with potential infrastructure upgrades that benefit the public. But he opposed a direct stadium subsidy, which most economists agree is a waste of tax dollars.

Our thought bubble, via Axios sports business reporter Kendall Baker: At first glance, Salt Lake City seems like a long shot given it would have one of the smallest metro populations in MLB.