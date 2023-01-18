Smith's Ballpark, home of the Salt Lake Bees until the team moves to South Jordan in 2025. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The Salt Lake Bees are leaving Smith's Ballpark, the team's home for nearly 30 years.

They'll be heading to South Jordan's Daybreak community for a new stadium being built by the team's owner, the Larry H. Miller Co.

Why it matters: The loss of the Bees — and potentially the city-owned stadium — will drastically change the "Ballpark" neighborhood around West Temple and 1300 South.

City planners had hoped the neighborhood would become an entertainment district, anchored by the ballpark.

Instead, the team's move will make it the center of development on 1,000 acres the LHM Company acquired in Daybreak.

Details: The Bees will play at Smith's Ballpark through 2024, the company announced Tuesday.

Construction on their new home, which will be privately funded, will begin this year.

Catch up quick: In October, Salt Lake adopted a new plan for the area, calling for bike and pedestrian routes, a new library, a revamped TRAX station and a designated "festival street" on West Temple.

That, along with the ballpark and growing apartment and condo development, would facilitate an entertainment zone with restaurants, theaters, bars and plazas, city planners said.

Between the lines: The strategy anticipated Smith's Ballpark — and the Bees — would be the "centerpiece" of the area, and looked to other cities' stadium neighborhoods as examples.

It's unclear whether the plan will be feasible without the team to draw the crowds.

Yes, but: The ballpark is open just 70 days a year, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall noted.

Its 13-acre footprint is "prime real estate" and an "unparalleled development opportunity," Mendenhall said in a news conference at the ballpark.

"I'm committed to making sure that we see a transition to … a space that is activated 365 days a year, that supports … economic vitality, access to wealth building, and to housing."

Of note: The city has spent about $45 million on the stadium since 1993 but has received about $4 million in revenue from it during that stretch, Mendenhall said.

What's next: The city has launched a design competition with cash prizes, for residents, college students and developers to submit proposals for the ballpark space.

What we're watching: The Bees' departure could affect Salt Lake's mayoral race.