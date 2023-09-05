Which restaurants are inappropriate for babies?
A TikTok celebrity chef stirred the pot in Utah last week with two modest proposals:
- Babies do not belong in fine dining restaurants.
- Utah does not have fine enough dining for babies to be a problem.
Driving the news: @ChefReactions, who keeps his name secret but has nearly 20 years of professional experience and millions of followers, heated things up with his tweet on X (formerly Twitter):
- "It's 100% an a**hole move to bring a baby to a fine dining/Michelin star restaurant. Find a sitter, or don't go. And this only applies to 'fancy' places. *ducks*"
Zoom in: Seven minutes later, @ChefReactions received a warning not to eat in Utah, where families "make big messes, abuse wait staff, expecting them 2B babysitters & house cleaners while their feral kids R screaming at the top of their lungs as they throw food around."
- "And they don't tip," the Utahn added.
The intrigue: @ChefReactions took the censure to the next level, replying: "Ah yes the Mecca of fine dining … Utah."
Is it true? Are we so un-fancy that babies get a seat at every table?
- We don't have an Alinea or French Laundry. Nary a Michelin star graces any Utah eatery.
- Yes, but: We do have James Beard semifinalists! They just skew toward families, or a lil' bit country. And maybe they know their audience; we do pump out a lot of babies around here.
