20 mins ago - News

Salt Lake City tips well despite Utah's stingy reputation

Erin Alberty
Data: Toast; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite Utah's reputation for poor tipping, customers in the Salt Lake City metro are among the best tippers in the nation, per a recent restaurant trends report by Toast.

By the numbers: Salt Lake City residents paid an average of 19.6% in gratuity, per Toast — higher than the national rate of 19%. Researchers used data collected from full-service restaurants throughout the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Salt Lake City ranked third of 12 metros for its tipping, behind Cleveland and Denver.
  • San Francisco residents tipped an average of 17% — the lowest in the country.

Context: Statewide, Utah is notorious for poor tipping, ranking No. 36 out of 50, per Toast.

Between the lines: Salt Lake City is not just more progressive or secular than the state — it also has the lion's share of Utah's high-end restaurants.

  • Yes, but: It'd be interesting to see how our tips compare to Park City's tourist-heavy dining scene, which tends to be pricey.

Kim's thought bubble: When I was a teenager, I waited tables at a Payson restaurant. My first customer on the job was an elected official, who left me a $2.50 tip on a $30 bill.

Worth your time: City Cast Salt Lake has some great "tips" this week from a local bartender who served up new etiquette norms in the Wild West of gratuities.

  • A guide from The Cut released last month said 20% is the new minimum for gratuity.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more