Salt Lake City tips well despite Utah's stingy reputation

Data: Toast; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite Utah's reputation for poor tipping, customers in the Salt Lake City metro are among the best tippers in the nation, per a recent restaurant trends report by Toast.

By the numbers: Salt Lake City residents paid an average of 19.6% in gratuity, per Toast — higher than the national rate of 19%. Researchers used data collected from full-service restaurants throughout the fourth quarter of 2022.

Salt Lake City ranked third of 12 metros for its tipping, behind Cleveland and Denver.

San Francisco residents tipped an average of 17% — the lowest in the country.

Context: Statewide, Utah is notorious for poor tipping, ranking No. 36 out of 50, per Toast.

Between the lines: Salt Lake City is not just more progressive or secular than the state — it also has the lion's share of Utah's high-end restaurants.

Yes, but: It'd be interesting to see how our tips compare to Park City's tourist-heavy dining scene, which tends to be pricey.

Kim's thought bubble: When I was a teenager, I waited tables at a Payson restaurant. My first customer on the job was an elected official, who left me a $2.50 tip on a $30 bill.

Worth your time: City Cast Salt Lake has some great "tips" this week from a local bartender who served up new etiquette norms in the Wild West of gratuities.