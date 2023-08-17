Share on email (opens in new window)

An unusually low percentage of Utah's wildfires in the past 30 years was caused by humans, according to a three-decade national tally.

Yes, but: That's probably a credit to our vast swaths of uninhabited lands more than our superior fire safety.

Driving the news: Lightning caused a bigger share of fires in Utah than almost any other state, according to an Axios analysis of wildfire data collected by the U.S. Forest Service.

From 1992 to 2020, 40% of Utah's wildfires with known causes were ignited by humans — far lower than the national average of 85%.

Lightning was responsible for the other 60%.

Only Nevada and Idaho posted higher rates of lightning-caused fires.

The big picture: Areas dominated by lightning-caused fires also tend to be sparsely populated.

To see how closely the two align, compare the national map above to this map of zero-population census areas.

Obviously, human-caused fires require the presence of humans.

Reality check: The share of human-caused wildfires in Utah has risen steadily since around 2014, according to state data.

That figure exploded in 2020, likely related to the skyrocketing popularity of camping, said Kayli Guild, the state's fire spokesperson.

"There were so many abandoned campfires," Guild told Axios. "Or people were buying travel trailers, and they didn't understand that their vehicle wasn't equipped to pull the weight. … And then we saw lots of vehicle-related starts."

The latest: State officials ramped up fire safety awareness campaigns after 2020, and human causes dropped back to about half of Utah's wildfires, Guild said.

This summer's wildfire season is quieter than usual, likely thanks to the year's moisture. But that could change in a year or two as vegetation grows into fuel.

Of note: Of Utah's human-caused wildfires, the most common incendiary activities were recreation, vehicles and open burning of debris, per the Forest Service report.

Zoom out: Open burning was the biggest national contributor to human-caused wildfires.