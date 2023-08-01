22 mins ago - News
President Biden to visit Utah next week
President Biden will make stops in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico next week, the White House announced Monday.
Details: Biden's tour — set for Aug. 7-10 — is expected to underscore the Inflation Reduction Act and efforts to fight climate change.
- No further details were released by the White House.
The intrigue: This is Biden's first presidential visit to Utah.
Between the lines: GOP presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence have each visited the Beehive State this year.
Flashback: First lady Jill Biden made a stop at a Salt Lake City middle school in 2021 as part of a multi-state tour in the West.
