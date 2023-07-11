27 mins ago - Real Estate

Here's how long it takes to save for a down payment in Utah

Sami Sparber
Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

It'll take Utahns 10.7 years to save for a 10% down payment on the typical home, Zillow data shows.

  • That accounts for saving 5% of the median household income every month, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves," as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists say.

By the numbers: In the Salt Lake City metro, the length of time needed to save for a down payment grows to 12.4 years.

  • The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with states such as Iowa as low as 5.2 years and Hawaii as high as 18.4.

Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors.

  • First-timers are also waiting longer to buy; the median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022, the latest data shows.
  • Of note: The majority of Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house.

The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, a director at the National Association of Realtors.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more