Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

It'll take Utahns 10.7 years to save for a 10% down payment on the typical home, Zillow data shows.

That accounts for saving 5% of the median household income every month, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves," as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists say.

By the numbers: In the Salt Lake City metro, the length of time needed to save for a down payment grows to 12.4 years.

The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with states such as Iowa as low as 5.2 years and Hawaii as high as 18.4.

Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors.

First-timers are also waiting longer to buy; the median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022, the latest data shows.

Of note: The majority of Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house.

The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, a director at the National Association of Realtors.