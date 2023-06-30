33 mins ago - News

Utah governor calls for more prayers about rain

Erin Alberty
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at a podium under a spotlight.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks in 2017. Photo: Chad Hurst/Getty Images

Two years after he urged Utahns to pray for rain amid a megadrought, Gov. Spencer Cox issued a declaration calling for "a day of prayer and thanksgiving" for the winter's record snows on Sunday.

What he's saying: "By praying collaboratively and collectively and asking our higher powers for more snow and rain, Utah received record-breaking snowfall this winter season and ideal spring runoff circumstances," Cox proclaimed Thursday.

Catch up quick: Cox called for a statewide "weekend of prayer" for rain in 2021, saying Utah needed "divine intervention" to resolve its depleting water supply, save ranchers and wildlife and reduce wildfire risk.

  • It rained .01 inch that week in Salt Lake City and the July-to-July "water year" that followed brought lower-than-normal precipitation, per National Weather Service data.
  • The drought worsened in 2022 until relief came with record snowpack as storms pummeled Utah all winter.

The intrigue: Cox's declaration Thursday asserts that Utahns "have done their part statewide, conserving billions of gallons of water in whatever ways they were able."

Threat level: Long-term drought has caused the Great Salt Lake to recede, exposing a salt crust that is eroding and could exposing arsenic-laced soil to winds that could one day create dangerous dust clouds in Salt Lake City.

The other side: As in 2021, Cox on Thursday and Friday came under fire on social media for what critics called a deflection from scientific and policy-driven solutions to drought.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more