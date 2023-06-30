Two years after he urged Utahns to pray for rain amid a megadrought, Gov. Spencer Cox issued a declaration calling for "a day of prayer and thanksgiving" for the winter's record snows on Sunday.

What he's saying: "By praying collaboratively and collectively and asking our higher powers for more snow and rain, Utah received record-breaking snowfall this winter season and ideal spring runoff circumstances," Cox proclaimed Thursday.

Catch up quick: Cox called for a statewide "weekend of prayer" for rain in 2021, saying Utah needed "divine intervention" to resolve its depleting water supply, save ranchers and wildlife and reduce wildfire risk.

It rained .01 inch that week in Salt Lake City and the July-to-July "water year" that followed brought lower-than-normal precipitation, per National Weather Service data.

The drought worsened in 2022 until relief came with record snowpack as storms pummeled Utah all winter.

The intrigue: Cox's declaration Thursday asserts that Utahns "have done their part statewide, conserving billions of gallons of water in whatever ways they were able."

That could eventually read as something of a "mission accomplished" banner as climate change threatens further drought and Utah's population continues to grow.

Even with the record snowmelt, Utah's reservoir levels remain about 18% below their median depth for this time of year.

Scientists say one wet winter is not enough to recover from decades of drought, and the state still needs to conserve more water.

Threat level: Long-term drought has caused the Great Salt Lake to recede, exposing a salt crust that is eroding and could exposing arsenic-laced soil to winds that could one day create dangerous dust clouds in Salt Lake City.

The other side: As in 2021, Cox on Thursday and Friday came under fire on social media for what critics called a deflection from scientific and policy-driven solutions to drought.