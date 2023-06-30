Law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be required to conduct lethality assessments when responding to domestic violence-related calls under a new state law that takes effect Saturday.

Why it matters: Domestic violence organizations say lethality assessments can help determine whether a person faces an increased risk of death or injury at the hands of an intimate partner.

How it works: The 12-question survey includes questions like whether an aggressor has access to a firearm or if strangulation has occurred.

Context: SB 117 was first introduced during the 2023 legislative session in response to a number of high-profile cases involving women who were killed by a present or former intimate partner.