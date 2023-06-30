Utah police departments must now conduct lethality assessments in domestic violence cases
Law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be required to conduct lethality assessments when responding to domestic violence-related calls under a new state law that takes effect Saturday.
Why it matters: Domestic violence organizations say lethality assessments can help determine whether a person faces an increased risk of death or injury at the hands of an intimate partner.
How it works: The 12-question survey includes questions like whether an aggressor has access to a firearm or if strangulation has occurred.
Context: SB 117 was first introduced during the 2023 legislative session in response to a number of high-profile cases involving women who were killed by a present or former intimate partner.
- The bill's co-sponsor, state Sen. Todd Weiler (R-Woods Cross), crafted the bill with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson after her 34-year-old cousin, Amanda Mayne, was fatally shot by her ex-husband near a bus stop in 2022.
- The parents of Gabby Petito, who was killed by her fiancé in 2021 before he died by suicide, backed the bill.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.