The Utah Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday that would require law enforcement officers to conduct an 11-question assessment when responding to domestic violence-related calls.

Why it matters: First responders use lethality assessments to evaluate whether a person faces an increased risk of injury or death by an intimate partner. Questions touch on whether an aggressor has access to a firearm, or incidents of non-fatal strangulation.

Identifying risk factors early could help police intervene and prevent domestic violence homicides.

Details: Many Utah police departments use a lethality assessment on a voluntary basis, but if passed, the legislation would require all law enforcement agencies to comply.

SB 17 also directs the Utah Department of Public Safety to establish a statewide database to store the lethality assessment data for other agencies to access.

The proposed legislation is co-sponsored by state Sen. Todd Weiler (R-Woods Cross) and state Rep. Ryan Wilcox (R-Ogden).

Weiler said he began crafting the bill last year with Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson after her cousin, 34-year-old Amanda Mayne, was killed by a man she used to date.

What they're saying: "We're going to create a database so when an officer responds to this type of incident, he … or she can know immediately if this aggressor or this victim has been involved in similar circumstances," a tearful Weiler said on the Senate floor Monday.

Of note: The parents of Gabby Petito, who was killed by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, in 2021 during a cross-country road trip, were present for the bill's Senate passage.

In 2021, police officers responded to a witness's 911 call and found Petito and Laundrie to be "engaged in some sort of altercation," according to CNN.

An independent investigation into Moab police officers' handling of the incident found the officers "made several unintentional mistakes."

The bottom line: The measure would allocate $1.7 million annually to the Utah Department of Public Safety, as well as a one-time sum of $100,000.

What's next: The bill now heads to the House for consideration.