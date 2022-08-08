The family of Gabby Petito announced on Monday they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging the Moab Police Department failed to recognize signs that their daughter was in "serious danger."

The family is seeking $50 million in damages.

Background: The FBI said Petito, 22, was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie last summer after the two embarked on a cross-country road trip living out of a van.

Catch up fast: In August, police officers responded to a witness' 911 call and found Petito and Laundrie to be "engaged in some sort of altercation," according to CNN.

Police talked to the couple separately and let them go after telling them to spend the night away from each other.

A month later, Petito's remains were found in Wyoming. A coroner ruled she died by strangulation.

Laundrie later died by suicide in Florida after a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Details: The notice of claim filed by the family on Monday revolves around Petito and Laundrie's interactions with Moab Police officers last summer.

"The Moab City Police Department failed to adequately respond to reports and evidence of domestic violence between Brian and Gabby," according to the notice of claim.

Of note: An independent investigation into Moab police officers' handling of the incident found the officers "made several unintentional mistakes."

What they're saying: "We believe that the only effective way to correct these problems is to hold our institutions accountable for their failures," Bryan Stewart, the family's attorney, told reporters Monday.

Stewart said the purpose of the lawsuit was to raise awareness and education around protecting victims of domestic violence.

The other side: Moab police declined to comment, according to the Associated Press, citing pending litigation.