Gabby Petito's family plans $50M lawsuit against Moab Police Department
The family of Gabby Petito announced on Monday they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging the Moab Police Department failed to recognize signs that their daughter was in "serious danger."
- The family is seeking $50 million in damages.
Background: The FBI said Petito, 22, was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie last summer after the two embarked on a cross-country road trip living out of a van.
Catch up fast: In August, police officers responded to a witness' 911 call and found Petito and Laundrie to be "engaged in some sort of altercation," according to CNN.
- Police talked to the couple separately and let them go after telling them to spend the night away from each other.
- A month later, Petito's remains were found in Wyoming. A coroner ruled she died by strangulation.
- Laundrie later died by suicide in Florida after a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.
Details: The notice of claim filed by the family on Monday revolves around Petito and Laundrie's interactions with Moab Police officers last summer.
- "The Moab City Police Department failed to adequately respond to reports and evidence of domestic violence between Brian and Gabby," according to the notice of claim.
Of note: An independent investigation into Moab police officers' handling of the incident found the officers "made several unintentional mistakes."
What they're saying: "We believe that the only effective way to correct these problems is to hold our institutions accountable for their failures," Bryan Stewart, the family's attorney, told reporters Monday.
- Stewart said the purpose of the lawsuit was to raise awareness and education around protecting victims of domestic violence.
The other side: Moab police declined to comment, according to the Associated Press, citing pending litigation.
