How to get state help for a Utah pollinator garden

Erin Alberty
An orange and black butterfly alights on a flower.

A butterfly alights on a flower in Utah's Raft River Mountains. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

If you want to bring the buzz of life to your backyard, the state might help.

What's happening: State agriculture officials are offering native plants to fill 25% of a pollinator habitat planned by residents and other landowners.

  • The total space can be 900 square feet to 1 acre, and locations along wildlife corridors get priority.

Why it matters: Many species of bees, hummingbirds, moths and butterflies are declining worldwide due to habitat loss, climate change and pesticides, according to the Utah Department of Agriculture.

  • Pollinators are crucial to producing fruits, veggies and nuts.

How it works: Submit your habitat plans in an online application by June 19.

  • Selected recipients get their "plant kits" in the fall.

The big picture: Utah native plants are beautiful and generally drought-tolerant — but they can be hard to come by as more western states incentivize sustainable landscaping after decades of drought.

Get smart: Read our tips for planning a dryland garden.

