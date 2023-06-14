How to get state help for a Utah pollinator garden
If you want to bring the buzz of life to your backyard, the state might help.
What's happening: State agriculture officials are offering native plants to fill 25% of a pollinator habitat planned by residents and other landowners.
- The total space can be 900 square feet to 1 acre, and locations along wildlife corridors get priority.
Why it matters: Many species of bees, hummingbirds, moths and butterflies are declining worldwide due to habitat loss, climate change and pesticides, according to the Utah Department of Agriculture.
- Pollinators are crucial to producing fruits, veggies and nuts.
How it works: Submit your habitat plans in an online application by June 19.
- Selected recipients get their "plant kits" in the fall.
The big picture: Utah native plants are beautiful and generally drought-tolerant — but they can be hard to come by as more western states incentivize sustainable landscaping after decades of drought.
- Utah increased funding for landscape rehabilitation this year.
Get smart: Read our tips for planning a dryland garden.
