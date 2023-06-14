Share on email (opens in new window)

If you want to bring the buzz of life to your backyard, the state might help.

What's happening: State agriculture officials are offering native plants to fill 25% of a pollinator habitat planned by residents and other landowners.

The total space can be 900 square feet to 1 acre, and locations along wildlife corridors get priority.

Why it matters: Many species of bees, hummingbirds, moths and butterflies are declining worldwide due to habitat loss, climate change and pesticides, according to the Utah Department of Agriculture.

Pollinators are crucial to producing fruits, veggies and nuts.

How it works: Submit your habitat plans in an online application by June 19.

Selected recipients get their "plant kits" in the fall.

The big picture: Utah native plants are beautiful and generally drought-tolerant — but they can be hard to come by as more western states incentivize sustainable landscaping after decades of drought.

Utah increased funding for landscape rehabilitation this year.

Get smart: Read our tips for planning a dryland garden.