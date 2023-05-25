How to ditch your grass without breaking the bank
Residents interested in trading in their lawns for water-efficient landscaping can apply for the state's new incentive program through Utah Water Savers.
Why it matters: The rebates can assist Utahns who want to conserve water to convert their lawns into drought-tolerant landscaping without breaking the bank.
The latest: The incentive program rolled out May 1 after the Utah Legislature allocated $8 million, along with an additional $5 million from last year, to launch it.
- Rebates are currently available for qualified residents living in 36 Utah municipalities that have adopted qualifying landscape ordinances, including Salt Lake City, West Valley City and Sandy.
By the numbers: Depending on where you live, you can receive between $0.50 and $3 per square foot of lawn transformed.
Yes, but: The incentives apply only to people who haven't started on their landscaping projects.
- There are also rebates of up to $75 for residents who install irrigation controllers, dubbed "smart sprinklers," to limit water use.
How it works: After visiting utahwatersavers.com, enter your water provider or register for an account to see what rebates you qualify for in your community and apply.
What they're saying: "The reward is the outcome. It's not the incentive. The incentive just makes it possible to enjoy a great outcome," Cynthia Bee, public information officer for the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District, told Axios.
This article originates from the Great Salt Lake Collaboration, a solutions journalism initiative designed to inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake. Read more here.
