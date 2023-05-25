Residents interested in trading in their lawns for water-efficient landscaping can apply for the state's new incentive program through Utah Water Savers.

Why it matters: The rebates can assist Utahns who want to conserve water to convert their lawns into drought-tolerant landscaping without breaking the bank.

The latest: The incentive program rolled out May 1 after the Utah Legislature allocated $8 million, along with an additional $5 million from last year, to launch it.

Rebates are currently available for qualified residents living in 36 Utah municipalities that have adopted qualifying landscape ordinances, including Salt Lake City, West Valley City and Sandy.

By the numbers: Depending on where you live, you can receive between $0.50 and $3 per square foot of lawn transformed.

Yes, but: The incentives apply only to people who haven't started on their landscaping projects.

There are also rebates of up to $75 for residents who install irrigation controllers, dubbed "smart sprinklers," to limit water use.

How it works: After visiting utahwatersavers.com, enter your water provider or register for an account to see what rebates you qualify for in your community and apply.

What they're saying: "The reward is the outcome. It's not the incentive. The incentive just makes it possible to enjoy a great outcome," Cynthia Bee, public information officer for the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District, told Axios.

This article originates from the Great Salt Lake Collaboration, a solutions journalism initiative designed to inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake. Read more here.