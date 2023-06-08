Share on email (opens in new window)

Text messages from Republican state lawmakers show how — and why — they pressured Utah Transit Authority board members to remove a popular rainbow-decorated bus slated to appear in last weekend's Pride parade.

Of note: Axios obtained communications through a public records request.

State of play: The objections spurred UTA's eleventh-hour decision to instead include a battery-electric Gillig bus in the parade.

"This is causing me a whole bunch of drama right now inside my caucus … Can you reevaluate this decision?" House Majority Leader Mike Schultz (R-Hooper) wrote to UTA board member Beth Holbrook on May 31, the day UTA promoted the Pride-themed bus in a tweet.

Amid the text conversation, Schultz told Holbrook it "would be best" for UTA to pull the bus voluntarily.

Holbrook responded, saying the matter needed lawyers' review as it could prompt First Amendment concerns.

Schultz argued UTA is a "state-owned entity," and the bus was paid for with taxpayer dollars.

"Whoever made the decision to move forward with this bus absolutely knew it would be controversial. To quote the [House] Speaker, ‘We live in Utah, we shouldn't have to deal with this stuff,'" Schultz texted back.

"I have a group of members wanting you to make a formal public apology."

State Reps. Kay Christofferson (R-Lehi), Colin Jack (R-St. George) and Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman) also sent texts to board members expressing concerns between May 31 and June 1.

Reality check: The bus wrap was donated, so public funds were not used, UTA spokesperson Carl Arky told Axios.

What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, Schultz said it's his responsibility to address concerns from members of his caucus.

"State authorities should refrain from using taxpayer assets for purposes besides fulfilling their mission of getting people from point A to point B," he said.

"Recently, UTA encountered a challenging situation that presented competing community interests," a statement UTA released Tuesday read.

"We want to make it clear that it was never our intention to offend or disappoint any member of the communities we serve, including our valued employees."

In an internal email, which Axios obtained, sent to UTA employees explaining the situation and the media attention it attracted, Fox said "It is vital that all UTA employees feel safe in our workplace, which extends to the community in which we serve."

Between the lines: State Sen. Nate Blouin (D-Salt Lake City) told Axios he's "extremely concerned," adding, "This is another example of the Legislature overstepping its boundaries and really taking on an executive branch position.”

The Legislature has a tremendous influence on UTA's operations.

During last year's legislative session, for example, lawmakers passed a bill to transfer the oversight of major transit projects under UTA to the state Department of Transportation.

The big picture: In the last two years, Utah Republicans have introduced a variety of measures that restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ Utahns, including:

A restriction on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors and a ban on transgender girls competing in school sports that match their gender identity.

Zoom in: Alpine School District, Utah's largest public K-12 system, this year removed all Pride flags from Skyridge High School in Lehi, prompting protests from LGBTQ+ students and allies, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The same district temporarily removed 52 books from its libraries last summer, with LGBTQ+ characters and themes being the most common target of parent complaints. After backlash, the district reviewed the books and permanently banned 22 titles.

St. George's city manager resigned last October after backlash because the city issued a permit to the HBO series "We're Here" to stage a drag show in the town square.

In April, St. George officials denied an event permit for a drag show; the performers filed a lawsuit against the city last month.

The latest: The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency this week for LGBTQ+ people living in the U.S., the first time the organization has made such a warning in its 40-year history, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.