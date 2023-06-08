As wildfire smoke from Canada consumes the East Coast, Utahns have taken to social media to share condolences and advice after feeling their way through many summers of haze.

What they're saying:

State Sen. Nate Blouin wrote: "Seeing lots of photos of smoke back east and just want to say we can empathize with y'all as we experience this on an annual basis and it will get more frequent with climate change!"

On the bright side: "Smoke usually makes for good sunsets," added Jason Woodland.

Get smart: If you're heading east, consider staying indoors and digging back into your stash of N95 or KN95 masks, Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports.