A coalition of Salt Lake City restaurants and food vendors is joining a food fight to support reproductive rights in conservative Utah.

What's happening: 25 food businesses will gather for an upcoming fundraiser, serving small plates, libations, set to live music and a silent auction on June 11 at Publik Coffee Roasters in SLC.

By the numbers: All proceeds go toward Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the Utah Abortion Fund, event organizer Evan Francois said. The goal is to raise $100,000.

The Utah Abortion Fund provides financial support to help women access safe abortions.

Context: Francois, who owns a catering company, conceptualized the idea last year to organize local food vendors amid Utah's growing efforts to prohibit abortion access across the state.

"So many people were angry and frustrated that everyone wanted … to do their part," he told Axios, adding the event attracted about 700 people in its inaugural year.

The big picture: 63% of entry-level restaurant employees in the U.S. identify as women and nearly 70% are in mid-level positions, according to a National Restaurant Association survey released last August.

Many service workers earn low wages, have no insurance offered by their employer and face decreased abortion access, per Eater.

Catch up quick: Utah's abortion trigger law went into effect last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

State lawmakers earlier this year passed another law that would ban abortion clinics statewide.

Both laws are currently on hold pending litigation.

Meanwhile, a 2019 Utah law banning elective abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy is in effect.

The latest: Francois expects about 1,000 attendees for this year's fundraiser.

What they're saying: Publik owner Missy Greis told Axios she was "devastated" after Roe v. Wade was overturned. After Francois approached her, she volunteered her space for the fundraiser.

She said all vendors are donating their time and resources and won't pocket any funds raised.

"They all care. It has been easy to get people to sign on and come together," she said.

The other side: Francois said the previous fundraiser did not draw protesters, and they aren't expecting demonstrators this year.

He noted there will be security on site as a precautionary measure.

Details: Some of the restaurants participating in this year's event include: The Pearl, Urban Hill, Takashi and Central 9th Market.