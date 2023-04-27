Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. Chart: Axios Visuals

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, an 18-week restriction took effect while a judge blocked the state's near-total trigger ban.

Yes, but: It doesn't appear to have significantly reduced the number of abortions from when the procedure was available up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

By the numbers: In the three months leading up to the Dobbs ruling, the number of abortions per month in Utah ranged from 320 to 400, according to a new report from the Society of Family Planning.

For the rest of the year, monthly counts didn't go back up to 400, but reached 340 in December 2022 — more than some months before the ban.

Utah abortion statistics from 2020 and earlier show similar month-to-month variations before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The bottom line: The steady rate suggests the vast majority of patients seeking abortions already were doing so before 18 weeks, even when that wasn't required.