Salt Lake City mayor unveils $444.5 million budget plan

Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Tuesday shared her $444.5 million budget proposal for the upcoming 2024 fiscal year with the City Council, suggesting major investments in affordable housing, transportation and public safety.

Why it matters: The budget signals Mendenhall’s municipal priorities, as she seeks re-election later this year.

Of note: FY 2024 begins July 1.

By the numbers: This fiscal year's general fund represents a 4.45% increase — nearly $19 million — compared to fiscal year 2023. Mendenhall attributed the jump to inflation.

Here are six notable figures:

$100,000 for the Downtown Ambassadors Program;

for the Downtown Ambassadors Program; $230,000 to fund the Residential Air Quality Incentive program that will manage e-bike and lawn care equipment rebates.

to fund the Residential Air Quality Incentive program that will manage e-bike and lawn care equipment rebates. $4.2 million for park development and improvements, bilingual signage installation and park conservation;

for park development and improvements, bilingual signage installation and park conservation; $10 million in affordable housing investment;

in affordable housing investment; $10.2 million to fund transportation projects like frequent transit routes, urban trails, traffic circle construction and traffic signal replacement;

to fund transportation projects like frequent transit routes, urban trails, traffic circle construction and traffic signal replacement; $111 million for the Salt Lake City Police Department. Priorities include: reducing police response times, bolstering public safety and hiring additional candidates to form a Civilian Response Team.

Mendenhall also recommended a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for non-union employees and market rate adjustments for positions that are lagging behind market wages.

The intrigue: Mendenhall said she did not include a property tax increase in the plan. Last year, a 4.9% property tax hike was included in the mayor's final budget.

Yes, but: Residents can anticipate preplanned public utility increases for water, sewer and stormwater fees, per KSL.com.

What they're saying: "This year's recommended budget charts a path forward to further strengthen the foundation that we've been building, while recognizing the continued growth of our city population and our resident needs," Mendenhall told the City Council Tuesday.

What's next: The Salt Lake City Council will have until June 30 to adopt the city budget.